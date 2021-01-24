Tarek El Moussa Praises Fiancée Heather Rae Young For Making Him ‘A Better Man’

When you know, you know! Tarek El Moussa couldn’t be more grateful to have taken the plunge with Heather Rae Young.

The HGTV personality praised his “Selling Sunset” star fiancée in a swoon-worthy Instagram tribute over the weekend, honoring her and their relationship on a special milestone.

“It’s incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time. Yesterday was our 18-month anniversary and I love this girl more and more by the day!” he began, captioning a throwback photo of him and Heather snuggling together on a romantic dinner date.

Tarek reflected on how quickly his and Heather’s romance blossomed and he shared no regrets for having followed his heart.

“I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating, she moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family,” he continued. “Everyone said I was crazy but here we are engaged almost two years later. She’s our rock, our best friend, and my hunny bunny. We love you to the moon and back❤️❤️❤️”

The 39-year-old dad of two also gushed over how much he’s looking forward to the future and the memories he and Heather will create together.

“Can’t wait to take more photos like this in fun places like New York City! I can’t wait to continue to build this life with you. You make me a better man,” he concluded alongside a smiley face.

Tarek clearly isn’t the only one head over heels! Heather, 33, commented on his post with a loving message of her own.

“I love you, the kids, this photo, our memories, and Our beautiful life together,” she wrote. “My best friend, my everything, my rock, my motivator. You make me a better woman❤️”

Tarek and Heather announced their engagement over the summer and shared the romantic proposal details to People at the time, recalling how Tarek got down on one knee during a trip to Catalina island. The getaway was meant to be a celebration for their 1-year anniversary, but Heather was caught completely by surprise when Tarek ended up popping the question with an eight-carat emerald cut diamond ring!

Though real estate agent may not have known exactly what Tarek had in store, she definitely saw them saying “I do” at some point. Back in May, Heather shared with Access Hollywood that they were “100 percent” committed to each other by the second date!

— Erin Biglow