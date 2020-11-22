WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Taraji P. Henson Breaks Out All The Dance Moves For 2020 American Music Awards

Host Taraji P. Henson kicked off the 2020 American Music Awards with a bang!

Justin Bieber began the show with a moving performance of “Lonely” and “Holy” before being joined by Shawn Mendes to perform their new hit single, “Monster.”

Taraji jumped on the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to start the show with a high-energy dance performance to a medley of some our favorite tracks from Prince, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Her musical number was filled with costume changes and dozens of dancers.

The actress ended her epic dance number to start the show and couldn’t contain her excitement.

“Look, y’all, I am so happy to be here. Look, I’m just happy to be off the couch. Fashion, you know, and some deodorant,” she said.

“And now that 2020 is coming to an end, it’s time to remember that we need to heal and to love on each other a little more. We’re going to have some fun, y’all. We’re embracing our neighbors and coming together with music.”

