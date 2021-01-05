Tanya Roberts Dead After Premature Announcement (Reports)

Tanya Roberts who was best known as a Bond girl and star of “That ‘70s Show” died on Monday night at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, according to TMZ and Fox News.

Her longtime partner, Lance O’Brien confirmed the news of her passing to Fox News on Tuesday and explained that she was hospitalized for complications from a UTI that he says spread to her kidneys, liver and gallbladder.

There was some confusion earlier on Monday after O’Brien incorrectly told her rep that she had passed away prematurely causing a spiral of news reports.

Lance explained to The New York Post that on Sunday he visited Tanya in the hospital and he saw her suddenly open her eyes but hospital staff told him it was just a reflex and that she had actually passed away.

“As soon as I touch her, she opens her eyes, and I can see she’s trying to come back to life. And I go, ‘She’s looking great,’” he told The New York Post.

But in the middle of an interview with Inside Edition, Tanya’s partner got a phone call from the hospital notifying him that she was actually still alive.

Former “That ’70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher took to Twitter on Monday to respond to cast mates Topher Grace (Eric) and Debra Jo Rupp’s (Kitty) tribute tweets, informing them that she had not passed, but in a very Kelso way, of course.

“yo bro she’s not dead,” Ashton replied to Topher.

I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie's Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn't have been kinder. We'll miss you Midge.

“dj she’s still alive,” he added to DJ Rupp’s message.

Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70's we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times.I loved her. RIP beauty.

The actress collapsed after returning home from a Christmas Eve walk with her dogs and was put on a ventilator at the hospital, according to TMZ. She reportedly appeared to be healthy in the days leading up to her collapse.

Tanya was a classic 80s’ star adored by many. After breaking into the industry as a model she appeared in many TV pilots and fantasy films. Her most memorable role was in the 1985 James Bond flick, “A View to Kill” as Bond girl, Stacey Sutton. She starred alongside Roger Moore in his last role as the iconic British spy.

She also played Julie Rogers, who helped the Angels solve crimes in a last season of “Charlie’s Angels” in 1980.

More recently, the actress had a recurring role as Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show.”