Tamera Mowry-Housley Returning To ‘The Real’ In First Appearance Since Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

Tamera Mowry-Housley is back!

The TV personality will return to “The Real” on Tuesday for the first time since she departed the daytime hit at the end of Season 6, Access Hollywood can reveal exclusively.

In addition to reuniting with her former co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton, Tamera will also appear alongside newest panelist Garcelle Beauvais, who joined “The Real” at the beginning of this season. Tamera and the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star were previously acquainted when Garcelle was a guest on the talk show.

The mom of two is set to discuss her upcoming Hallmark movie “Christmas Comes Twice.” Tamera recently inked an overall deal with Crown Media Networks to executive produce and star in original films for the company as well as join “Home & Family” as a contributor this month.

Tamera had been on “The Real” since 2013 and announced in a lengthy social media message last July that she would be moving on, telling fans that she’ll cherish her time on the show and the special bonds she formed along the way.

“For seven years, my home and my heart has been at The Real. The friendship that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy,” she wrote at the time. “However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile and that I announce I’m moving on from The Real. To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing new amazing opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

“The Real” airs Monday through Friday – check your local listings. Catch Tamera in the Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas Comes Twice” on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 PM ET/PT.

— Erin Biglow