Syd and Shea McGee Stars of Netflix’s ‘Dream Home Makeover’ Are Expecting Third Child

Stars of the hit Netflix show, “Dream Home Makeover” Syd and Shea McGee announced that they’re family is growing!

The couple who are already parents to Wren, 7, and Ivy, 5, shared a family photo on their Studio McGee Instagram account writing, “Surprise! Baby McGee #3 is joining our family in July!!!”

Shea opened up to People about the exciting news, “We’re so excited. We are feeling all of the feelings.”

Adding, “Last time I had a baby, I had another baby to take care of too. It was crazy.” She’s hoping this time around, she’ll have some extra helping hands. “Now I’m feeling like our girls are really going to take on the responsibility of being helpers. They’re really, really excited.”

Shea had a hunch that she could be expecting while the couple were returning home from a trip. Syd told the outlet, “You said, ‘My body’s doing all the weird things it does when I’m pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘What?'”

Even though the couple confirmed their suspicions that day, they decided to wait until Christmas to tell their daughters in the most adorable way.

“We wrapped up a little gift and it had a little book inside, and some baby toys, and they opened it, and they were like, ‘What is this?’ And I’m like, ‘We’re having a baby.’ They didn’t even say anything, their jaws just dropped,” Shea explained.

Season 1 of their Netflix design show, “Dream Home Makeover” debuted in October and season 2 was released in January.