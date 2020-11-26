Sweden’s Princess Sofia And Prince Carl Philip Test Positive For Coronavirus

Sweden’s Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Swedish royal court tells Reuters.

The court added that the royals are “feeling relatively well under the circumstances,” revealing that King Karl XIV Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel would also be tested for the virus.

Swedish news outlet The Local reports that the royal couple has been experiencing “milder flu symptoms” since Wednesday night, but their four-year-old son Prince Alexander and three-year-old son Prince Gabriel are not experiencing symptoms at the moment.

The royal family was in close contact last Friday for the funeral of Queen Silvia’s brother, Walther Sommerlath. People reports that all attendees were tested beforehand and social distancing was maintained.

41-year-old Prince Carl Philip, who is fourth in line for the Swedish throne, tied the knot with 36-year-old Princess Sofia in June 2015.

In April, it was reported that Princess Sofia joined healthcare workers a volunteer on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, working at the Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm.