Super Bowl LV Streaker Leaves Tom Brady Totally Unfazed

The biggest thing to happen at Super Bowl LV (other than Tom Brady picking up yet another big ring to add to his collection of a whopping seven now) was the Super Bowl streaker!

With less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, a fan, jumped down onto the field buck naked and ran across Raymond James Stadium, before he was ultimately tackled by a large group of security detail.

Although – he did make it past one security guard, who tried and failed to capture him.

But what could be better than a Super Bowl streaker? The fact that Tom Brady, the champion of the whole game on Sunday, was totally unfazed by the situation.

As the streaker got tackled, Tom was seen giving a less than impressed look at the commotion on the field.

In total transparency, the fan wasn’t entirely naked. He appeared to be wearing a set of black shorts with a pink thong leotard, which bared his buttocks.

The streaker’s strut across the open green definitely came as a bit of a shock, given the lack of total fans at Super Bowl LV this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 30,000 cutouts peppered the stands this year in lieu of actual fans. There were also 7500 frontline workers, who had been recently vaccinated, who also joined the fans this year.

