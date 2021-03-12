‘Stargate SG-1’ Star Cliff Simon Dies In Tragic Kite-Boarding Accident

Cliff Simon, best known for his role as the villain Ba’al in “Stargate SG-1,” died in tragic kite-boarding accident at Topanga Beach in Los Angeles. He was 58.

Simon’s death was announced on Thursday on his Facebook page, by his wife, Collette, who shared her “unimaginable heartbreak” with his friends, family and fans. She shared how there is now a “gaping hole” after the unexpected loss of the “love of her life

“To Friends, family and fans, It is with unimaginable heartbreak that I am sharing with you, that my beloved husband, Cliff Simon, passed away at 12:30pm on Tuesday March 9, 2021. He was at Topanga Beach, California and sadly passed away after a tragic kiteboarding accident. He was known to most of you on this page as the villain you loved to hate, Ba’al, from Stargate SG-1,” she began.

“But as he said, “acting is what I do, it’s only a part of who I am.” And he was SO much more – a true original, an adventurer, a sailor, swimmer, dancer, actor, author. There is a gaping hole where he once stood on this earth,” she added.

“He was loved by too many to mention and had a great impact on so many lives. He was an amazing and much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was and always will be the love of my life and there is unimaginable heartbreak. A small saving grace to this tragedy is that he was doing one of the things he loved most and passed away on the beach near the water, which was his temple,” she continued.

https://www.facebook.com/cliffsp/posts/10208176652289566

“I know this is a shock and will hit hard but we hope you can respect our need for privacy at this time. I will end with this verse which Cliff loved and lived his life by: “I would rather be ashes than dust! I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dryrot. I would rather be a super meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet, The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.”

“I ask that you please respect our family’s privacy during this time.”

Several of Cliff’s industry friends responded to the tragedy on social media, sharing their memories of the actor.

I don’t have any photos with Cliff Simon. But I remember him fondly. He had the most insane stories, and he would weave them masterfully. I sat enthralled – listening, laughing… I remember every car ride, brother. Hope you’re holding court somewhere interesting. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MebTfS3dxD — David Blue (@DavidBlue) March 12, 2021

Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of the wonderful Cliff Simon. — Joseph Mallozzi (@BaronDestructo) March 12, 2021

Yes that’s terrible. He was such a lovely person. — James Bamford (@JamesBamford) March 12, 2021