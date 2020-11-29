WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

‘Star Wars’ Icon David Prowse, Original Darth Vader, Dies At 85

The “Star Wars” universe has lost a legend. David Prowse, who portrayed iconic villain Darth Vader in the franchise’s original trilogy, died on Saturday after a short illness. He was 85.

Prowse’s management company announced the news with “great regret and heart-wrenching sadness” on Twitter over the weekend. His agent, Thomas Bowington, told the BBC in a statement that Prowse will be remembered far beyond his work on “Star Wars.”

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives,” Bowington said.

James Earl Jones provided Darth Vader’s unforgettable and often-imitated voice, but it was Prowse who donned the caped black suit and helmet. His 6-foot-6-inch stature added to the character’s imposing presence.

“Star Wars'” own Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, remembered Prowse with a social media tribute alongside a photo collection celebrating the actor’s career highlights over the years.

“So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader,” Hamill wrote. “Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.”

May the Force be with Prowse and his loved ones.

— Erin Biglow

