‘Star Wars’ Icon David Prowse, Original Darth Vader, Dies At 85

The “Star Wars” universe has lost a legend. David Prowse, who portrayed iconic villain Darth Vader in the franchise’s original trilogy, died on Saturday after a short illness. He was 85.

Prowse’s management company announced the news with “great regret and heart-wrenching sadness” on Twitter over the weekend. His agent, Thomas Bowington, told the BBC in a statement that Prowse will be remembered far beyond his work on “Star Wars.”

It's with great regret and heart-wrenching sadness for us and million of fans around the world, to announce that our client DAVE PROWSE M.B.E. has passed away at the age of 85.

“Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives,” Bowington said.

James Earl Jones provided Darth Vader’s unforgettable and often-imitated voice, but it was Prowse who donned the caped black suit and helmet. His 6-foot-6-inch stature added to the character’s imposing presence.

“Star Wars'” own Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, remembered Prowse with a social media tribute alongside a photo collection celebrating the actor’s career highlights over the years.

So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader. Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire-3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him.

May the Force be with Prowse and his loved ones.

— Erin Biglow