SOPHIE, Grammy-Nominated Musician & Producer, Dead At 34 After ‘Terrible Accident’

Musician and producer SOPHIE has died at 34 years old.

A rep for the Grammy nominee confirmed the sad news in a statement to multiple outlets, revealing that SOPHIE passed away after a “sudden accident” early Saturday morning in Athens, where she had been living.

The Scottish-born artist’s loved ones also spoke out, sharing their sorrow and paying tribute to her memory in a statement tweeted by her record label.

“Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident,” the post read. “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

SOPHIE was known as a trailblazing electronic music artist and LGBTQ+ icon who collaborated with stars including Madonna and Charli XCX. She launched her solo career in 2013 with singles “Bipp” and “Nothing More to Say.”

In 2017, SOPHIE came out as transgender in the acclaimed music video for her track “It’s Okay To Cry.” The following year, she became the first trans artist to receive a Grammy nod for Best Dance/Electronic Album when her debut record, “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides,” was recognized in the category.

SOPHIE previously reflected on her creative process and perspective in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, saying, “I think all pop music should be about who can make the loudest, brightest thing. I’m interested in [using] current technology, current images and people, to make the brightest, most intense engaging thing.”

SOPHIE’s latest single, “UNISIL,” was just released on Thursday.

— Erin Biglow