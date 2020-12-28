Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg Separate After 22 Years Of Marriage

Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg have reportedly split after 22 years of marriage.

The 48-year-old “Punky Brewster” alum and her husband separated earlier this year, her rep told People, adding, “Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

The couple tied the knot in 1998 and have four children together, Poet Sienna Rose, 15, Jagger Jose Blue, 12, Lyric Sonny Roads, 6, and Story, 4.

Soleil and Jason renewed their vows in 2008 at a ceremony attended by famous friends Eric Dane, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher. At the time, Soleil told People, “Besides the days my chilcren were born—and my first wedding—it was the best night of my life.”

The couple have stayed silent about the split on social media. It appears Soleil spent Christmas with the children, sharing a purple-tinted photo to her Instagram. “Happy happy day after Christmas to all,” she wrote. “Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves.”

It’s not clear precisely when Jason and Soleil called it quits, but the actress gave him a shout-out this Father’s Day, writing, “Happy happy fathers day!!! A lot of babies and a whole lot of love.”