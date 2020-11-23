Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary With Family Picnic

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are still going strong!

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with a pair of romantic social media posts for each other.

The “Modern Family” actress shared a slideshow of throwback wedding photos, writing, “Feliz 5th anniversary !!!@joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️you!”

Her love shared a sweet video of their first dance at their wedding reception, captioning the post with, “Happy Fifth Anniversary mi amor. I love you so much.”

Sofia and Joe celebrated their anniversary with a family picnic. The 48-year-old shared photos from the outdoor celebration of everyone sitting on separate picnic blankets underneath sunny blue California skies.

“Aniversary family picnic!” she captioned her post along with bread, sandwich, cheese and champagne emojis.

The “True Blood” alum is still rocking his new blue mohawk. He shared a photo to reveal his new look, captioning it with, “Time to go to work…” Many in the comments section of the first post speculated that the new ‘do was for his reported upcoming role as Deathstroke. The new hair comes after news broke that Joe would be returning as Slade Wilson aka Deathstroke in Zach Snyder’s “Justice League” cut, which was reported by Deadline. According to the outlet, the new cut will be four hours long episodic event shown on HBO Max.

The couple tied the knot in 2015, a year after they started dating, at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Their reported $4M affair had 400 of their closet family and friends for the nuptials including their famous friends Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon and more.