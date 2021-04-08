Sofia Richie Confirms She’s Dating Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie has made things Instagram official with her new man!

The 22-year-old just shared a series of snaps to her Instagram, including a PDA-filled photo in a lip lock with music executive Elliot Grainge.

Sofia previously sparked romance rumors when she shared a pic with Elliot last month, but had yet to confirm their relationship status until now. Elliot is the son of Lucian Grainge, the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. It seems he’s following in his father’s footsteps, as he’s now the founder and CEO of his own independent record label, 10K Projects.

Sofia was previously linked to 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, following her split from 37-year-old Scott Disick.

Sofia and Scott dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in May 2020. Scott has since moved on with 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, taking things Instagram official with her in February.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!