Sir Ian McKellen Feels ‘Euphoric’ After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine

Sir Ian McKellen is one of the first celebrities to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The 81-year-old received the jab at Queen Mary’s Hospital in London, according to the Evening Standard, calling it “a very special day, I feel euphoric.”

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations, the take up amongst the older generation will be 100 per cent – it ought to be – because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to – you’re doing your bit for society,” “The Lord of the Rings” star said.

“Of course, it’s painless… it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus, I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone.”

Adding, “I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

Other celebrities in the UK who have received the vaccine include, “Great British Bake Off” judge Prue Leith and rock and roll star Marty Wilde, the Evening Standard reports.

The Covid-19 vaccine has begun being administered in the United States and the UK starting with healthcare workers, elderly and those living and working in nursing homes.