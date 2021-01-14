Siegfried Fischbacher, Surviving Member of Siegfried & Roy Has Died at 81

Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the iconic duo Siegfried & Roy, has died at 81.

Fischbacher’s sister who is a nun in Munich, confirmed to German news agency dpa that her brother passed away in Las Vegas after battling cancer.

“He was at home in Las Vegas,” Sister Dolore said. “I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart.”

Reports recently surfaced that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer.

The legendary magician was reportedly at his home in Las Vegas after a 12-hour operation to remove a malignant tumor and was being cared for by two hospice workers, according to a report from German publication Bild.

His long-time show partner Roy Horn died in May at 75 years of age. His cause of death stemmed from complications from Covid-19.

The duo first teamed up in 1957 and have been inseparable ever since. They began their Las Vegas residency ten years later and were performing at the Mirage since 1990.

The duo had been working together in their musical act for over 40 year and overcame many challenges, including the career-ending attack that left audiences shock. Roy was attacked onstage by their 7-year-old white tiger named Mantecore in 2003. He escaped the incident with critical injuries, but ultimately survived.

