Sia Deletes Her Twitter Account After Facing Backlash Over Golden Globe nominated film ‘Music’

Sia has deleted her Twitter account.

The singer’s decision came after she faced backlash over her film “Music,” which shows a person who has autism being put in restraints. She issued a series of tweets apologizing for the controversial scenes.

Her film received a Golden Globe nomination on Wednesday for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy. Kate Hudson, who stars in the film also got a nom for Best Actress. The actress plays the role of a caregiver to her autistic sister, played by Maddie Ziegler.

In now deleted tweets, Sia shared on Twitter after the nominations were announced, “I promise, have been listening. The motion picture ‘Music’ will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie: ‘Music’ in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people,” according to Variety.

“There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety,” she wrote.

Sia also reportedly tweeted at the time, “I’m sorry,” before telling fans that the scenes involving restraints will be removed.” “I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough.”

More than 18,000 people signed a petition for the film to be canceled over Ziegler being cast as an autistic teen, for the use of the term “Special abilities” instead of “disabled” and for the use of restraints.

“Music” is set to be released in select theaters on Feb. 10 and will be available streaming on Feb. 12.