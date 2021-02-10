Shia LaBeouf Checks Into Treatment Center After FKA Twigs Files Sexual Battery Lawsuit (Reports)

Shia LeBeouf has reportedly checked into an inpatient treatment center and parted ways with his talent agency CAA, according to Variety.

This news comes after his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett filed a lawsuit accusing him of abuse.

Barnett told The New York Times at the time, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

The actor addressed the claims in several emails to the publication. Although he said that many of the allegations were not true, he also wrote, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Singer Sia also spoke out following FKA Twigs’ lawsuit. The “Chandelier” singer called her fellow singer “courageous” for coming forward about the alleged abuse she experienced while dating LaBeouf.

Sia also claimed that she had her own negative experience with him, tweeting in part, “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.” LaBeouf has still not responded publicly to Sia’s claims.

Access Hollywood previously reached out to the actor’s team for response to the lawsuit.

The “Transformers” star and his girlfriend Margaret Qualley reportedly ended their relationship in early January. A source told People magazine that the couple was just in difference places in their lives.

A separate source also told the outlet that the 26-year-old actress was “aware” of the backlash to her relationship with LaBeouf after Barnett accused him of assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress in court documents filed in early December 2020.

