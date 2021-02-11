Shay Mitchell Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body: ‘I Committed To Getting My Sh*t Together’

Shay Mitchell is opening about her post-baby fitness journey.

In a candid Instagram post on Wednesday, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum shared two side-by-side photos of herself taken just four weeks apart.

“2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good,” she began in her caption. “Not even good…to feel fine. Feel ‘normal…’ For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window. And that was okay…for awhile. They’re called unprecedented times for a reason.”

Shay, who welcomed baby girl Atlas in October 2019, continued, “But I also learned about physical and mental self-care, and made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different. I wanted to focus on myself again, because I’m the best version of myself for Atlas – and everyone else – when I take care of myself first.”

“So in January I committed to getting my sh*t together,” she added, explaining that she’s been focusing on herself “for 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week for 4 weeks.” It looks like her hard work is paying off—the “You” star looks super toned in her “after” photo, rocking a gray sports bra and black shorts.

Her “Pretty Little Liars” costar Tyler Blackburn cheered her on in the comments section, writing, “Hell yeah Shay!! You’re a goddess no matter what.”