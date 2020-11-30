Sharon Stone Flaunts Long Legs In Black Lingerie To Celebrate ‘Still Modeling At 62’

Sharon Stone has still got it!

The A-list star flashed a big smile and flaunted her long legs as she posed in black lingerie to celebrate another successful year in front of the camera. “My friend and brilliant stylist @paris_libby sent me this today,” she posted. “I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modeling at 62. La Dolce Vita. Thx to everyone who hired me this year.”

In addition to the sexy bodysuit and bright yellow heels, the actress also effortlessly rocked a men’s printed satin shirt from the Dolce & Gabbana’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

Stone, who made an unforgettable impression in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct,” has no problem addressing her Hollywood evolution in the public eye.

She told Closer Weekly in October 2020, “I think you have to choose how you want to age. I’m sure that I have my own destiny, and I’m now trying to meet it with as much integrity as I can and be as open to growth as I can be.”

— Gabi Duncan