Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Was Briefly Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne is the latest star to test positive for COVID-19.

“The Talk” co-host revealed on social media this week that she recently contracted the virus and was admitted to the hospital for care.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” she wrote. “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

Many wished Sharon a speedy recovery in her comment section, including “The Masked Singer” panelist Nicole Scherzinger.

“Praying for you and love you,” the singer wrote.

Actress Carnie Wilson commented, “Oh my dear friend I love you so much. Plz stay home. Recover quickly … I’m praying for you.”

Sharon is the second “The Talk” co-host to come forward with a positive diagnosis this month. On Dec. 10, Carrie Ann Inaba revealed that she’d fallen ill with the virus.

“I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself,” her post read in part.

“I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me,” she added. “So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”