Shania Twain Gives Brad Pitt Cheeky Birthday Shoutout: ‘I’ll Make An Exception’

Consider Shania Twain officially impressed! The country legend gave Brad Pitt a perfect shoutout in honor of his 57th birthday on Friday.

Shania took to Twitter with a cheeky message for the Oscar winner that was also a sly nod to one of her biggest hits.

“Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today,” she wrote alongside a kiss emoji.

Longtime Shania fans immediately picked up on the reference to her 1997 song “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” in which the singer named Brad among a list of traits that wouldn’t make a potential suitor especially worthy in her eyes.

“OK, so you’re Brad Pitt,” she sings. “That don’t impress me much.”

More than two decades later, it seems Shania has changed her tune!

Though Brad’s signature good looks seem like an obvious reason to have included him in the lyrics, Shania previously revealed that she drew her inspiration from a more unexpected source.

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, the now-55-year-old recalled working on her album when nude photos of Brad leaked to the public amid his split from former fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow and how she didn’t react to the story the way others did at the time.

“I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss?” Shania told the publication.

“We see people naked every day,” she continued. “That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever.”

Adding, “Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

It’s not the first time Shania has acknowledged the continued interest in “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” along with Brad’s presence in the song. Back in January, one Twitter user jokingly observed that the A-lister’s film “Ad Astra” had a surprising connection to the track.

“Did no one realize that BRAD PITT just played a ROCKET SCIENTIST, who had a CAR?! THOSE ARE THE THREE THINGS THAT DON’T IMPRESS SHANIA TWAIN MUCH!!!,” they wrote, prompting a response of three laughing emojis from Shania.

— Erin Biglow