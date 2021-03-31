Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Look Adorable Together During Lunch Date

Shailene Woodley and fiancé Aaron Rodgers have the look of love!

The recently-engaged couple was photographed at an Arkansas café this week, and they couldn’t look happier! Best Breakfast Café and Bar shared a snap featuring the lovebirds and some pals, captioning the sweet snap, “Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity.”

A source told Us Weekly of the gathering, ““It was a private luncheon on Monday, March 29 that was arranged beforehand. The Executive Chef Joshua Egarland prepared the meal for Aaron, Shailene and their team. Shailene and Aaron were affectionate with each other and holding hands. Everyone had a great time.”

One day earlier, the couple was spotted boarding a private plane together in Costa Careyes, Mexico.

Shailene first confirmed the engagement in February, but revealed that they’d actually been engaged for “a while” before going public with the news.

“Yes, we are engaged,” she told Jimmy Fallon at the time. “But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’ ”

“First off, he’s a wonderful and incredible human being but I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living,” she joked, revealing that she hasn’t seen her man in action on the field just yet.

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game,” she said.

Aaron can’t stop gushing about life as an engaged man, revealing his excitement to start a family with Shailene. “I’m recently engaged, so I’ve been enjoying that part of my life. Obviously, that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year, and there’s been a lot of good,” he shared.

Aaron also named becoming a dad as his “next great challenge,” saying, “I’m really excited about that chapter whenever that comes.”

The football star first announced that he was engaged right before Super Bowl LV in February while accepting his third NFL MVP award.

Aaron said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” the athlete said in his speech, before thanking a “great group of people” who support him, including his team and his “fiancée.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!