‘Sex And The City’ Revival Confirmed With Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis

Who’s ready for another round of cosmos? “Sex and the City” is back! Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are returning for an anticipated revival of their beloved series set to stream on HBO Max.

All three actresses confirmed the news on Sunday, posting an Instagram teaser showing exterior shots of New York City cut between SJP’s signature voiceover reading, “And just like that…the story continues” as the same words are typed on a computer screen.

Noticeably absent from the announcement was Kim Cattrall, who is reportedly not involved with the update and didn’t comment publicly. The star appeared as fan-favorite Samantha Jones on all six original seasons of “SATC” and both subsequent feature films but she has since expressed her lack of interest in continuing the franchise.

According to multiple reports, the 10-episode follow-up, titled “And Just Like That,” will chronicle Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) and Charlotte York (Davis) as they explore personal and professional challenges in their 50s. Production is said to be expected to begin in the spring.

HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey shared in a statement that the project will stay true to the tone and setting longtime “SATC” fans fell in love with in the first place.

“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them,” Aubrey said.

Fans couldn’t help but wonder (see what we did there?) about more details, including a premiere date, but further information remains under wraps for now.

