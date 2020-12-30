Serena Williams, Olympia And Alexis Ohanian Pose In Adorable, New Family Pic

The Ohanians are looking adorable in preparation for this New Year!

Alexis Ohanian shared some very sweet family photos on his social media on Tuesday, dropping not one but three sweet snaps! In the photos Alexis and his wife, Serena Williams, are posing in front of a red Lincoln with their daughter, Olympia.

He captioned the snaps, “Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two.”

Business Dad life never stops. Though sometimes it pauses for a family photo. Trying to do the best I can for these two. pic.twitter.com/5HH14k5dnE — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) December 30, 2020

The family is all smiles in the photo and also color-coordinated their outfits. Serena, 39, was rocking a form-fitting grey dress while Alexis donned a grey blazer. Olympia, 3, rocked a cute little white dress and has a bow in her hair.

The family photo also draws attention to Alexis’ quarantine hair, which has grown to his shoulders. Serena took credit for his look back in September, writing, “Full responsibility for Alexis’ hair. I told him around [the start of ] COVID that he should grow his hair out and he took it literally,” Williams said on her Instagram Stories at the time. “I showed him a picture of when he had his hair long and he’s been growing it ever since. And now it’s getting really long and I kinda think it’s hot.”

It seems like their family portrait was part of a special celebration! On her own Instagram, Serena shared that she was digging into a rainbow cake that she had made.

It’s been a busy year for the family. Serena marked her return to the professional tennis circuit amid the coronavirus pandemic and Alexis stepped down from his role at Reddit. At the time he urged Reddit to fill his role and his role on the board with a black candidate and he explained that it was a decision he was making for his family.

