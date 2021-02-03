Sean Penn Blasts Criticism Of His Covid-19 Vaccination Site: ‘In Every Cell Of My Body Is A Vitriol’

Sean Penn is reportedly not happy about disparaging comments made about this nonprofit, Community Organized Relief Effort aka CORE.

Sean’s charity is currently helping out at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium mass vaccination site. The New York Times recently ran a piece about the site and detailed what it was like in a typical workday.

However, things got messy in the comments section of the article, where disparaging remarks were made by individuals claiming to be CORE employees. Some claimed they were working 18 hours a day, six days a week with little opportunity to take breaks, claiming that there had been OSHA violations.

The Friday after the New York Times article ran, Penn reportedly sent CORE staff a scathing email where he took the “shameful entries” and “obscene critiques” to task. The following Wednesday, the LA Times obtained a copy of the message, where he blasted the “uninformed inaccuracies.”

“To whoever authored these, understand that in every cell of my body is a vitriol for the way your actions reflect so harmfully upon your brothers and sisters in arms. I have taken counsel and here will refrain from using the words with which I would otherwise choose to describe the character of your actions,” the message reads in part per the LA Times.

CORE’s rep. Mara Buxbaum also issued a statement to the LA Times regarding the allegations of workplace violations.

“CORE has complied with all requests from OSHA and work everyday with our medical and LAFD partners to ensure a safe and productive operation,” the statement reads.

The Academy Award winner’s note also reportedly called out the commenters further, imploring them to quit instead of engaging in “broad-based cyber whining.”

“It’s called quitting. Quit for CORE. Quit for your colleagues who won’t quit. Quit for your fellow human beings who deeply recognize that this is a moment in time. A moment of service that we must all embody sometimes to the point of collapse,” the message continues per the Times.

Celebrities and Public Figures Who Have Received The Covid-19 Vaccine View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim