Scott Disick Goes Instagram Official With Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick just made his reported romance with Amelia Hamlin Instagram official.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared two photos on his Instagram Story showing the couple having dinner together in Miami, Florida.

The 37-year-old showed off his new platinum blonde hair while posing for a photo with serious faces and also a pic of them laughing together.

Scott and Amelia seem to be enjoying their time together in the sun, the 19-year-old model shared a photo of the reality star on her Instagram story driving a boat.



Amelia, who is the youngest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, returned from a vacation to Mexico with Scott in early January.

They were seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail lounging on the beach with some pals soaking up the sun and having some drinks. Amelia rocked a black thong bikini, aviators and a hair wrap. Scott opted for a tropical shirt and shorts for their outing.

She later posed in the look on her Instagram writing, “miss u already.”

A source spoke to E! recently spilling details on their trip.

“They were with a small group of friends and everyone hung out together at the beach and pool. Scott and Amelia were low key while they were vacationing. They spent most of their time chilling out and relaxing,” the source told the publication.

The couple first sparked romance speculation in October 2020 after they were spotted together at an event and on a few dates.

On Thanksgiving she shared a compilation of photos and videos of the friends and family she was thankful for and included Scott Disick.

Scott and Amelia reportedly attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party together and a few weeks later they were spotted having a PDA-filled Malibu beach date.

Neither one has publicly stated that they are dating but they seem to be spending a lot of time together and look happier than ever.