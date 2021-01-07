Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Back In L.A. After Trip To Mexico

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are back in Los Angeles.

The two were reportedly spotted out and about in the city on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, according to People.

Their Los Angeles return comes just after the 37-year-old reality star and 19-year-old model had previously been spotted out in Mexico together in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

In Mexico, they were seen lounging on the beach with some pals soaking up the sun and having some drinks. Amelia rocked a black thong bikini, aviators and a hair wrap. Scott opted for a tropical shirt and shorts for their outing.

She later posed in the look on her Instagram writing, “miss u already.”

A source spoke to E! recently spilling details on their trip.

“They were with a small group of friends and everyone hung out together at the beach and pool. Scott and Amelia were low key while they were vacationing. They spent most of their time chilling out and relaxing,” the source told the publication.

Neither has publicly stated that they are dating, but rumors began to swirl that they might be romantically linked when they were reportedly spotted at a Halloween party together in October.

— Stephanie Swaim