WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Back In L.A. After Trip To Mexico

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin are back in Los Angeles.

The two were reportedly spotted out and about in the city on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, according to People.

Their Los Angeles return comes just after the 37-year-old reality star and 19-year-old model had previously been spotted out in Mexico together in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

In Mexico, they were seen lounging on the beach with some pals soaking up the sun and having some drinks. Amelia rocked a black thong bikini, aviators and a hair wrap.  Scott opted for a tropical shirt and shorts for their outing.

She later posed in the look on her Instagram writing, “miss u already.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray)

A source spoke to E! recently spilling details on their trip.

“They were with a small group of friends and everyone hung out together at the beach and pool. Scott and Amelia were low key while they were vacationing. They spent most of their time chilling out and relaxing,” the source told the publication.

Neither has publicly stated that they are dating, but rumors began to swirl that they might be romantically linked when they were reportedly spotted at a Halloween party together in October.

— Stephanie Swaim

Read More

Kanye West Missing From Kim Kardashian’s Family Photo

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.