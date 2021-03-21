Sandra Oh Delivers Powerful Speech At Stop Asian Hate Rally: ‘I Am Proud To Be Asian’

Sandra Oh is standing up and speaking out on behalf of her fellow Asian-Americans amid rising violence against the community.

The “Killing Eve” star delivered a searing address at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh on Saturday, telling the crowd that uniting for their common mission is more important than ever.

Local photojournalist Kristina Serafini captured Sandra’s powerful speech in a video posted to Twitter, and the clip quickly went viral.

“To everyone here…I will challenge everyone here: If you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?” Sandra said, after acknowledging her gratitude for the opportunity to gather with other attendees and share their collective outrage.

Actress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio — Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021

“For many of us in our communities,” Sandra continued, “this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen…One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through and get through our fear is to reach out to our communities.”

The 49-year-old went on to encourage those listening to join forces, and she added how honored she felt to be able to express herself publicly.

“We must understand, as Asian-Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, ‘Help me and I’m here,'” she added. “And just for one thing, I am proud to be Asian! I belong here! Many of us don’t get that chance to be able to say that, so I just wanted to give us an opportunity to be able to shout that. Thank you so much.”

Sandra’s appearance at the demonstration comes just days after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a shooting spree across three Atlanta-area spas. The victims are Soon Chung Park, 74, Hyun Jung Grant, 51, Suncha Kim, 69, Yong Ae Yue, 63, Delaina Ashley Yuan, 33, Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Yan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the attacks. According to NBC News, authorities said Long told investigators that he has a “sexual addiction” and saw the businesses as a “temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

Sandra previously issued an Instagram statement on the tragedy, sharing her sorrow and condolences for the lives lost.

“I send loving kindness and support to the families of the eight souls murdered in Georgia on March 16,” she wrote. “And to all the victims of racist violence. I am devastated and profoundly angry. I know many of you are scared but let us not be afraid.”

Adding, “Remember #itsanhonorjusttobeasian. Let’s all join together to #stopasianhate.”

— Erin Biglow