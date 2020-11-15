Ryan Cabrera Engaged To WWE Star Alexa Bliss: ‘I Am The Luckiest Man In The World’

Ryan Cabrera popped the question, and Alexa Bliss said yes!

The 38-year-old singer revealed on his Instagram Story that he and the 29-year-old WWE star were engaged. “Tonight was the best night of my life!! And it’s just the beginning,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself down on one knee before a visibly shocked Alexa.

Alexa shared a screenshot of his snap on her Instagram, writing, “One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES.”

She previously commemorated the one-year anniversary of their first meeting, sharing a sweet selfie with the caption, “I met this guy with gold glitter shoes & aggressive hair 1 year ago today at a show at Epcot. Not thinking I’d see or hang out with him again,” she wrote.

“So glad we decided to be in each other’s lives,” Alexa continued. “My best friend who was super patient with me & turned into the love of my life. happy 1 year of knowing me!”

Ryan shared a full video of the proposal on his social media, captioning the adorable video, “I am the luckiest man in the world, I’m going to marry the kindest, sweetest, funniest, most thoughtful, brilliant woman I have ever met in my life,” he raved.

“The only other woman I know that has the exact same qualities as my mother who is perfect in my eyes,” Ryan continued. “The best day I’ve ever had in my 38 years on this planet to date …I love you always and forever Lex!!! People will always have their opinions, but LOVE will always conquer, and that’s how I choose to live my life.”

Alexa opened up about her relationship with Ryan on an episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s podcast this August. “It’s funny how we met. We met because of a rumor that we were dating,” she said.

“He was liking some of my tweets and a fan saw that and started a whole Instagram that we were dating and tagged everyone in the company. I had people calling me and texting me and coming up to me saying, oh, you’re dating Ryan. I said, ‘I never met the guy.’”

Alexa says when they began chatting, things evolved into a friendship. “…He was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends and that turned into literally, the most amazing relationship because he is so sweet and so amazing.”

The wrestling star gushed that this relationship is unlike any other, saying, “What’s crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I’ve never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

