Rush Limbaugh, Longtime Radio Host, Dead At 70

Radio legend Rush Limbaugh has passed away at age 70.

His wife Kathryn shared the sad news on his radio show Wednesday, saying, “Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.”

Kathryn elaborated on her husband’s passing in a Facebook post, writing, “We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Rush has died. Rush Hudson Limbaugh III will forever be the greatest of all time, a courageous, brilliant gentle giant and radio pioneer. Our entire family is so thankful to everyone who prayed and cared for Rush, especially the audience he adored. Rush’s love for our country, and for all of you, will live on eternally.”

The conservative figure had been fighting late-stage lung cancer since February 2020. In October, he gave an update on his illness on his show, saying, “I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are.”

“It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over,” he continued. “Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

Rush was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in February 2020, during a surprise announcement at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Political figures and journalists took to social media to pay tribute to the broadcasting giant following his passing on Wednesday. Commentator Glenn Beck tweeted, “No words … I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away. thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio. Heavens gain, our loss.”

Author Candace Owens wrote on Twitter, Heartbroken about #RushLimbaugh. He is an American icon that can never be replaced. Let the life he led serve as a reminder to us all to fight nonstop for truth. We face dark times in this country, but we can all be a light if we have the courage to speak up, unapologetically.”