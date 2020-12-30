Rupert Grint Would Return To ‘Harry Potter’ Films: ‘I’d Be Up For It At The Right Time’

Accio Rupert Grint! The actor, best known as Ron Weasley from the “Harry Potter” film franchise, revealed that he isn’t opposed to a Hogwarts return.

In an interview with Comicbook, the 32-year-old star was asked if he’s consider reprising his role from the magical series. “I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” he began.

“I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories,” Rupert continued. “So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.”

While Rupert looks back fondly on his time in the franchise, he joined castmates Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe in speaking out against author JK Rowling’s controversial comments about transgender women earlier this year.

“I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live and love without judgment,” he said in a statement.

Rupert’s been keeping busy since ending his run as Ron Weasley—he’s currently starring on the Apple TV+ series “Servant,” and recently became a new dad!

Rupert and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl back in May, and Rupert joined Instagram this November to share his daughter’s unique name, Wednesday.

— by Katcy Stephan