Rupert Grint Gushes About Parenthood: ‘It’s A Very Different Love’

Rupert Grint is opening up about his experience as a new dad.

The “Harry Potter” star and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl back in May, and Rupert joined Instagram this November to share his daughter’s unique name, Wednesday.

In a new interview with Comicbook, the actor revealed how becoming a father informed his performance on AppleTV+ series “Servant.”

“I think it’s probably the worst show to be a part of if you’ve just become a dad,” he joked about the series, which follows a couple who’s lost a child, only to be plagued by mysterious supernatural experiences.

“It really isn’t a good advert for becoming a parent and kind of an even more, kind of strange was the fact that – because we filmed this, this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic – I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the, for the second part,” he continued.

Grint says the birth of daughter Wednesday gave him a new outlook on the series when he returned to film. “It’s very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way.”

He continued by revealing he now relates to the character of Dorothy, whose brother he portrays on the series. “It was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love, it’s a very different love and kind of getting into the head space of Dorothy and the grief, what it means to lose a child is kind of unimaginable and kind of hones in on that kind of, you would do anything to get your child back,” he said. “So yeah, it’s definitely helped in some ways.”

Last week, the 32-year-old star delighted fans by revealing he’d consider reprising his role from the “Harry Potter” series. “I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” he began.

“I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories,” Rupert continued. “So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.”

