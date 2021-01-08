‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: S13 Ep. 2 Sneak Peek Of The Queens In The Werk Room (EXCLUSIVE)

Start your engines, and may the best drag queen win!

Access Hollywood has an exclusive sneak peek at the second episode of the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

After a premiere episode that saw multiple epic lip sync battles with half of the queens getting the “pork chop” with an undetermined fate, all the winning lip sync stars took to the werk room to kiki after an epic first night of performances.



This season of the hit show will have queens Denali Foxx, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rose, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen all vying for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Season 13 of the fan-favorite reality is already a major hit.

The episode was the most-watched episode in the show’s history with 1.3 million viewers, according to Deadline.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs on Fridays at 8/7c on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim