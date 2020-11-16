‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Franchise Announces New Show In Spain

“Drag Race” is really taking over the world!

The newest spinoff of the hit internationally acclaimed series is set to take over Spain!

“It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Atres, and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus. In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race‘s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever,” World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey said in a statement.

The cast and hosts are being kept top-secret so don’t get your wig snatched just yet, as they will be ru-vealed in the months to come!

The new spinoff joins other iterations of the beloved show, which has formats in Thailand, Chile, Canada, Holland and in the UK, as well as the Emmy-winning show that started it all, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” has won a total of 19 Emmys, so you know this know show isn’t coming to play!

“Drag Race Spain” will stream exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and overseas as well as airing day-and-dating with the Spanish airing on ATRESplayer PREMIUM.

— Stephanie Swaim