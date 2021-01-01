Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years Of Sobriety: ‘So Grateful For Choosing Myself’

Rumer Willis is celebrating a major milestone.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to celebrate four years of sobriety.

“4 Years Sober Today!!! So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out,” she began.

The star continued saying that she’s especially grateful given how difficult the past year has been.

“Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world. I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side. This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything,” she wrote. “For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time. I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen.”

Many celebrities wished her well in the comments.

“Amazing, Rumer,” Gwyneth Paltrow wrote.

“Proud of you my love,” Peta Murgatroyd commented.

Jenna Dewan wished her well commenting with a heart and hand clapping emoji.

“CONGRATS,” Brittany Snow wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim