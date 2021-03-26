Robert & Terri Irwin Gush Over Bindi’s Daughter Grace: ‘Steve Would Be Beyond Proud’

Bindi Irwin just became a mama, and her family is over the moon!

Bindi and hubby Chandler Powell announced their daughter’s arrival on Instagram with a sweet family photo and shared that her name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Grace was born on March 25, the couple’s wedding anniversary, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

Bindi’s brother Robert is already in love with his niece, sharing a sweet photo cradling the newborn. “Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace,” he wrote.

“This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world,” Robert continued. “The most incredible, caring and strong Mum… and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much – I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!”

Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin also took a moment to gush over the little one, writing on Twitter, “Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!”

Little Grace already has a connection to her late grandfather through her sentimental name. Bindi wrote on Instagram, “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Congratulations to the entire Irwin family!

— by Katcy Stephan