‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Gives Birth To Baby Boy Amid Michael Kopech Divorce (Report)

Vanessa Morgan is reportedly a first-time mom.

The “Riverdale” star has welcomed a baby boy, a source told E! News over the weekend. According to the outlet, the actress’ estranged husband, Michael Kopech, is by her side and “they’re both thrilled” about the newborn’s arrival.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Vanessa’s rep for comment. Further details, including the baby’s name and exact birth date, were still unknown as of Sunday.

The happy news comes months after Michael filed for divorce from the actress just days ahead of her pregnancy announcement. In July, Vanessa revealed on Instagram that she was “overjoyed” to be expecting and made no mention of the White Sox pitcher, whom she married in January 2020.

In a heartfelt caption, Vanessa told followers how fortunate she felt to celebrate her motherhood journey publicly and that she intends to give her child the freedom to decide whether or not to live in the spotlight.

“This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise 🙂,” she wrote at the time.

Vanessa kept fans updated on her pregnancy in the subsequent months, sharing multiple Instagram photos of her growing bump and relaying her excitement to have a son.

Last month, the 28-year-old announced she was “officially on maternity leave” and expressed gratitude to the “Riverdale” production team for not only accommodating her needs but also writing her pregnancy into the show. Vanessa went on to give herself a well-deserved shoutout, writing on Instagram that she is “proud” of her body for staying strong as she worked until she was nearly nine months along.

Congrats to the proud new mama!

— Erin Biglow