Rihanna Will Not Be Appearing In ‘Black Panther’ Despite Speculation

RiRi will not be traveling to Wakanda after all!

The Internet freaked out on Monday after some observant fans noticed Rihanna’s name and photo among the cast of the upcoming sequel to Marvel’s ‘Black Panther,’ but those rumors have since been debunked.

Marvel immediately announced plans for a sequel following “Black Panther’s” unbelievable critical acclaim, commercial success, and cultural phenomenon status. Fans have spent the past two years clamoring for the highly anticipated sequel, especially following the sudden death of the film’s star Chadwick Boseman in August after a private 4-year battle with colon cancer.

When speculation began to swirl that Rihanna might appear in the sequel, fans across the globe quickly latched onto the rumor and voiced their excitement on social media over RiRi’s casting, even guessing what character she might be playing.

Marvel is allegedly eyeing #Rihanna for a role in the upcoming #BlackPanther sequel!!! @rihanna would play Princess Zanda, the ruler of Narobia, if hired. pic.twitter.com/NgmvqxYOKB — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) December 10, 2019

Back in 2018, one fan even tweeted that Shuri, King T’Challa’s sister, is the “Rihanna of girls in science” for being the “epitome of cool.”

Sadly, less than 24 hours after the news sparked tons of excitement, multiple outlets confirmed the rumors to be false. Rihanna will not be appearing in the superhero sequel it – a major blow to a fanbase starved of good news.

Rihanna has yet to comment on fans’ overwhelmingly positive reaction to her rumored casting, earlier today posting a video makeup tutorial promoting her Fenty Beauty brand.

We bringing it back ! It’s #TUTORIALTUESDAY @fentyskin + @fentybeauty edition 🧖🏿‍♀️😘 I always say good makeup starts with good skin. I’m showin y’all how to do a quick, fresh, easy face. Head to https://t.co/AjnkaQPzyU to watch the full video. pic.twitter.com/v8ydVqP1aQ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 24, 2020

The sequel’s set to begin production July 2021, so there’s still plenty of time for Marvel to take the hint!