WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Rihanna Will Not Be Appearing In ‘Black Panther’ Despite Speculation

RiRi will not be traveling to Wakanda after all!

The Internet freaked out on Monday after some observant fans noticed Rihanna’s name and photo among the cast of the upcoming sequel to Marvel’s ‘Black Panther,’ but those rumors have since been debunked.

Marvel immediately announced plans for a sequel following “Black Panther’s” unbelievable critical acclaim, commercial success, and cultural phenomenon status. Fans have spent the past two years clamoring for the highly anticipated sequel, especially following the sudden death of the film’s star Chadwick Boseman in August after a private 4-year battle with colon cancer.

When speculation began to swirl that Rihanna might appear in the sequel, fans across the globe quickly latched onto the rumor and voiced their excitement on social media over RiRi’s casting, even guessing what character she might be playing.

Back in 2018, one fan even tweeted that Shuri, King T’Challa’s sister, is the “Rihanna of girls in science” for being the “epitome of cool.”

Sadly, less than 24 hours after the news sparked tons of excitement, multiple outlets confirmed the rumors to be false. Rihanna will not be appearing in the superhero sequel it – a major blow to a fanbase starved of good news.

Rihanna has yet to comment on fans’ overwhelmingly positive reaction to her rumored casting, earlier today posting a video makeup tutorial promoting her Fenty Beauty brand.

The sequel’s set to begin production July 2021, so there’s still plenty of time for Marvel to take the hint!

Rihanna's Edgy Street Style

Rihanna’s Edgy Street Style

View Gallery

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Chadwick Boseman's Family, Michael B. Jordan And More Attend Late Actor's Private Memorial

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.