Rihanna Shutters Fenty Fashion Line

It’s over for Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line.

The “Umbrella” singer and French luxury group LVMH confirmed the news to BuzzFeed News in a statement: “Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW [ready-to-wear] activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions.” The move comes less than two years after the label’s launch.

At the time of the label’s introduction in 2019, Rihanna became the first woman of color to lead a house under LVMH.

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie line and Fenty Beauty are still going strong amid the closure of Fenty fashion. “LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie,” Rihanna and LVMH added in their statement.

In October, Rihanna opened up to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about her latest venture, Fenty Skin, revealing when she feels the sexiest.

“When I feel naturally beautiful. When I feel like I was in the sun, I got a little tan, I don’t need no makeup, my skin in poppin’, my melanin is a little browner, my hair is curly. I feel confident, like, wow, I didn’t’ need any extra.” She said. “I feel confident when I don’t have the accessories of society’s beauty, honestly.”