Rihanna Honors Martin Luther King Jr. With Photos From Visit To Lorraine Motel: ‘Can’t Describe The Feeling That Came Over Me’

Rihanna is paying tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with her most recent Instagram throwbacks.

On Jan. 19, one day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the “Love on the Brain” songstress shared a trio of snapshots from her 2020 road trip to Memphis. While there, she stopped by the Lorraine Motel, which was where King was assassinated in 1968.

In one photo, Rih stood beneath the lit-up motel sign while wearing a mask. In another, she looked up at the balcony where King was shot, which was adorned with a wreath of flowers in his memory.

“Finally found em’…. got cabin fever last summer and took a road trip to Memphis,” the pop star wrote of the pics in her caption.

She went on to explain how meaningful the visit was to her and encouraged her followers to go as well.

“MAN… I can’t describe the feeling that came over me, you gotta go to experience it for yourself! #MLK,” she wrote.

King was shot at the age of 39 on April 4, 1968, during a visit to Tennessee to support local sanitation workers on strike. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

The day prior, the civil rights leader had given his now-famous “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” sermon at Memphis’ Mason Temple.