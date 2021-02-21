Ricki Lake Beams In Engagement Photo With New Fiancé: ‘He Is My Person’

Go Ricki, go Ricki! Ricki Lake made a special announcement over the weekend.

The former talk show host revealed her engagement on Instagram, beaming in a cute selfie alongside new fiancé Ross Birmingham.

“Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged! 💍♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful,” Ricki captioned the photo.

“I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one,” she concluded.

The 52-year-old expressed further excitement in a statement on Sunday and shared how much she and Ross are looking forward to their future together.

“Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come,” Ricki gushed.

The mom of two has been posting frequent peeks at her and Ross’ love story since she made their romance Instagram official in December. Earlier this month, Ricki wished him a happy birthday alongside a trio of heartwarming pics in which her beau grinned ear-to-ear.

“You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months. I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl. Thank you for choosing me. I love you,” she wrote in her caption.

The actress and documentary filmmaker was previously wed to Rob Sussman, with whom she shares sons Milo, 23, and Owen, 19. In 2017, Ricki’s second husband, Christian Evans, died by suicide two years after their divorce and she honored his memory with a recent tribute post on the anniversary of his death.

“Today, February 11th marks 4 years since the world lost this beautiful soul,” she wrote, calling Christian her “greatest teacher.”

“Through his compassion and kindness for others, especially those suffering with mental illness,” she continued, referencing Christian’s battle with bipolar disorder. “Forever grateful for the unconditional love we shared.”

— Erin Biglow