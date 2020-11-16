Rick Moranis’ Suspected Attacker Arrested In NYC

A man who reportedly attacked actor Rick Moranis last month has been arrested, according to the New York Police Department.

The beloved actor behind the “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” movies, was sucker-punched in the side of the head near Central Park West on October 1.

“Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged,” the NYPD tweeted.

Police arrested 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, who was listed as homeless by authorities, in connection with the crime, the Associated Press reports.

In surveillance video that was shared by the NYPD at the time, a man can be seen walking when another man, dressed in a black, “I Love New York” hoodie comes up and punches him in the side of the head and knocking him to the ground. The unknown assailant then walks away.

“Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” a rep for the “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids,” his rep told Access Hollywood in October.

The actor was spotted by photographers shortly after the attack walking in New York City appearing recovered from his injuries.