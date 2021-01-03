‘RHOC’s’ Braunwyn Windham-Burke Says She’ll Be ‘Heartbroken’ If Husband Sean Dates Again

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke are navigating a challenging new phase of their marriage.

Weeks after the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star came out as a lesbian and confirmed that she has a girlfriend, she and Sean opened up about their future together in a candid Instagram Q&A over New Year’s weekend.

The couple didn’t hold back when faced with personal inquiries about their respective dating situations, and Braunwyn admitted that it would be upsetting for her to see Sean move on even though she is currently involved with someone else.

“Nope, I’ll be heartbroken,” she wrote, in response to a fan asking if she’d “be ok” if Sean found love again.

Sean acknowledged that he’ll “probably” start dating “eventually” and later admitted that it’s difficult for him to accept his and Braunwyn’s new normal.

“Am I hurt? Yeah! It kind of sucks. It’s hard, figuring it out. But yeah, it’s sucks,” he wrote, when asked if it’s painful to know that his wife of 20 years has a special woman in her life.

For her part, Braunwyn acknowledged that her and Sean’s situation is unconventional and she’s aware that it’s “hypocritical” of her to see other people while being uncomfortable with Sean doing the same.

“Yes, absolutely. That’s why we’re in therapy. We are working through this. We can’t figure this out on our own!” she replied.

Sean later followed up on his and Braunwyn’s candid joint appearance to assure fans that he’s not being taken advantage of or being treated unfairly.

“I feel the support, but I’m just going to say you guys are taking this the wrong way. B and I have been together for 24 years. We are best friends. Of course I can date, and of course it’ll hurt. There is so much, so fast, we are just figuring this out for ourselves,” he tweeted.

The pair tied the knot in 2000 and share seven children.

Back in October, weeks before she went public with her sexuality and new romance, Braunwyn reflected on her and Sean’s personal upheaval and told Access Hollywood at the time that they were living apart to focus on respective self-care.

The 43-year-old had recently gotten sober and also clarified at the time that she and Sean, 47, were still very much together and had no intention of changing their relationship status.

“I know it’s hard for a lot of people to understand,” Braunwyn noted. “We’re happily married. We plan on staying happily married.”

