‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Posts First Photo With Girlfriend After Coming Out

Braunwyn Windham-Burke seems happier than ever!

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star shared her first photo with her girlfriend on her Instagram Story, sources confirmed to People. The sweet snap also included a pride flag and heart emojis.

During a candid interview with GLAAD, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian and revealed that she’s currently dating a woman.

“I’m finally comfortable enough to say, ‘I like women!'” she said. “I’m gay. I’m a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. I am a lesbian. It has taken me 42 years to say that, but I’m so proud of where I am right now, and I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Adding, “I’m just now starting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I’m supposed to be. I’ve always known it, but it took me, personally, 42 years to be comfortable in my own skin to say that.”

The Bravo TV personality shares seven children with her husband of over 20 years, Sean Burke. Braunwyn admitted that the two are still living together although their marriage is no longer romantic.

The news comes about a month after the reality star candidly opened up to Access Hollywood about getting sober and coming to terms with her sexuality.

“I’m also coming to terms with different parts of my sexuality that I never really gave myself the grace to consider,” she said. “Right now I’m protective of this, I’m not blasting it out everywhere, but there’s definitely parts of me that I quelched with alcohol and I never really admitted to myself.”

“I grew up in a different time than my kids are,” she continued. “And so I’m just giving myself the time and the grace to figure out who I am to be as authentic as I can to myself. There’s a lot more things about me that I never gave myself the ability to really look into.”

