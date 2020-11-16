‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Tests Positive For Covid-19

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Meghan King has tested positive for Covid-19.

The ex-reality star revealed the news on Sunday in an Instagram story posted on Sunday writing, “I tested positive for COVID. I have been safe while traveling but I had an exchange on Tuesday where I did not protect myself and this is when I had been infected,” King wrote on her Instagram Story. “I have been safe with distancing and masks since Tuesday, including when I went to dinner solo and stayed distant and wore a mask at Hayes’s soccer.”

“My kids have been at their father’s but Hayes will quarantine due to a brief (1 hour) proximity to me,” she wrote.

Adding, “I have contacted everyone and will isolate for 10 days minimum per CDC guidelines. My children will have to stay with my parents as they cannot stay at my house while I’m sick.”

Meghan and ex-husband Jim Edmonds are parents to 2-year-old twins Hayes and Hart along 3-year-old Aspen.

She explained in her post why she initially went to get tested, “I don’t have a fever. I do have extreme exhaustion, sneezing, a mild cough, and diarrhea. I think I’m losing my sense of smell. I ordered a regimen of vitamins and getting tons of rest, water, and food delivery. None of my friends or family are infected or have any symptoms.”

“I have been under immense amounts of stress recently and I knew my immune system was low bc of that. So despite having been directly exposed multiple times, this was the time that got me,” she wrote.

Adding, “the millisecond I thought I could have something other than a cold I went and got tested. I would NEVER go out in public whilst even believing in the slightest I could have COVID.”

Her ex-husband revealed that he had tested positive for the virus in in April.