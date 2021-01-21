‘Return To Amish’ Back With New Season On TLC (Exclusive)

“Return To Amish” is back!

The fan favorite show is coming back in March 2021 after more than two years!

Access Hollywood has an exclusive sneak peek at the show, which shows the new open of the series.



The new season follows ex-Amish members as they seek to live outside of the community they grew up in.

Jeremiah and his wife Carmella are back, and Jeremiah will be searching for his biological family.

“I was adopted into the Amish community when I was 1 and a half and I wanted to meet my biological father,” he says in the clip.

Sabrina is also back on the series, and she’s pregnant as well as one year sober. This season fans will get to see her balancing her pregnancy and her relationship with her boyfriend Jethro.

“I wasn’t planning on being pregnant again this soon,” she admits in the clip.

New cast members include Rosanna and Maureen.

“Viewers will be introduced to Rosanna and Maureen as they leave their tight-knit Amish communities for the first time, traveling to join Jeremiah, Carmella and Sabrina to experience many ‘firsts’ in the non-Amish world. Rosanna’s sheltered life hasn’t prepared her to deal with the stress of the English, or non-Amish, world, but she’s determined to soak up her new surroundings. Maureen is similarly excited to experience the English world, and a budding relationship has the potential to help her acclimate even faster,” a press release reads/

“Return To Amish” returns on Monday, March 22 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

— Stephanie Swaim