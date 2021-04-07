Regé-Jean Page Reacts To Reports That He Wasn’t Cast In ‘Krypton’ Because He’s Black

Regé-Jean Page is speaking up after a new report alleged he was passed over for a role in SyFy’s “Krypton” due to his race.

In a revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in DC’s “Justice League,” opened up about the alleged mistreatment he faced on set. He specifically called out Geoff Johns, who was co-chairman of DC Films and a producer on “Justice League,” and said he became aware of another allegation about “Krypton,” which Johns oversaw.

“Multiple sources tell THR that the show’s creators were passionate about doing some nontraditional casting and that Regé-Jean Page, who would go on to become a breakout star of ‘Bridgerton,’ had auditioned for the role of Superman’s grandfather,” the report reads. “But Johns, who was overseeing the project, said Superman could not have a Black grandfather. The creators also wanted to make one superhero character, Adam Strange, gay or bisexual. But sources say Johns vetoed the idea.”

A representative for Johns told the outlet, “Geoff celebrates and supports LGTBQ characters, including Batwoman, who in 2006 was re-introduced as LGBTQ in a comic-book series co-written by Johns,” adding that Johns thought fans would expect Superman’s grandfather to look like a “young Henry Cavill.”

Now, Regé-Jean Page is seemingly weighing in, tweeting, “Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.”

Just last week, it was announced that Regé-Jean would not be returning as the Duke of Hastings for season 2 of the hit steamy Netflix series “Bridgerton.”

The show confirmed the surprising news on Friday in a social media post written by the town’s gossip publication, “Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.”

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” the release read.

Regé-Jean also commented on the news in a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, “The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

