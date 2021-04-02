Regé-Jean Page Not Returning For ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Lady Whistledown has spoken!

“Bridgerton” breakout star Regé-Jean Page will be not be returning as the Duke of Hastings for season 2 of the hit steamy Netflix series.

The show confirmed the surprising news on Friday in a social media post written by the town’s gossip publication, “Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers.” Phoebe Dynevor who played his love interest Daphne Bridgerton will be returning for the upcoming season.

“While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” the release read.

Adding, “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Regé-Jean also reacted to the news in a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, “The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

Shonda Rhimes, who created the show based on Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, also bid farewell to the star in a Instagram post.

“Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again,” she wrote.

The “Bridgerton” star earned critical acclaim for his role as the Duke of Hastings. He spoke to Access Hollywood after winning his first NAACP Image Award and the first acting honors for the hit Netflix series, telling reporters after the ceremony that it feels like the “highest honor.” Regé-Jean reveals what he’s learned from his “Bridgerton” character, the Duke of Hastings.

