Rebel Wilson Says She Was Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Mozambique

Rebel Wilson is recalling a frightening incident in which she was kidnapped and held at gunpoint.

According to a new report from The Sun, Rebel recalls the terrifying ordeal to Ant Middleton in an upcoming episode of “Straight Talking.”

“There was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped. It was in rural Mozambique,” the 40-year-old “Pitch Perfect” star said.

“We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns,” she continued. “[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.’”

Rebel revealed that she thought quickly on her feet and stepped up as a leader. “They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “I felt like I was very good in the crisis. I was like a team leader.”

“They sat us down, and I said, ‘Everybody link arms,’ because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something,” she continued.

Thankfully, no one was physically harmed during the ordeal, and Rebel and her friends were released in the morning. “Luckily we weren’t harmed and then the next day they came and said, ‘Your truck is ready now. You can go go go.’ We didn’t ask any questions. We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later.

As for the motive behind the kidnapping, Rebel has one theory: “I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck.”

Rebel has undergone quite a transformation over the last year, dropping 60 pounds as part of her “year of health” in 2020. She’s also snuggled up with her new beau, millionaire businessman Jacob Busch.