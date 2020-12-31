Reba McEntire Says She Found Love In 2020 In Touching New Year’s Eve Post

Reba McEntire is reflecting on 2020 with the love in her life, Rex Linn!

Despite the year marking the loss of her mother and other dear friends, the country music superstar revealed in a sweet post on her Instagram on Thursday that the tough year also brought her a major silver lining – love.

“From My Mama and other dear friends going to Heaven to spending special time with my family, having some fun and finding love, 2020 sure was a great example of sadness and happiness often going together hand-in-hand. We say goodbye to 2020 today and look forward to brighter days ahead! Happy New Year! #topnine #2020 #happynewyear,” Reba captioned her New Year’s post.

Her photo montage of her year also followed some sweet photos earlier in the week where she showed she and Rex enjoying time with her horses and donkey at her ranch.

“When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt. So here is Poncho. Please don’t tell Lefty…. @rexlinn13 #ponchodonkey,” Reba captioned a fun snap where she’s cuddled up next to Rex.

Reba and actor, Rex, started quietly dating at the start of the pandemic and Reba announced the news on the “Dating” episode of her Living & Learning With Reba McEntire podcast in October. The pair met for dinner near the start of the year and Reba revealed that shortly after, the pandemic hit and it made it pretty difficult to date properly. Instead, the two turned to talking, texting and FaceTime to keep their romance alive.

“That’s a really good way to get to know people,” McEntire revealed at the time.

The summer saw more sparks fly as they enjoyed time at Reba’s place in Montana and the couple even gave each other affectionate nicknames, Tater Tot and Sugar Tot.

Reba told Access Hollywood in an interview that the sweet nicknames came about after their first date where they had gone to a wine bar that had an appetizer of tater tots. She happily ordered the appetizer and says the name stuck. Shortly after her little sister called Rex the name Sugar Tot and then Rex had his own nickname too. “We’re the Tots,” Reba gushed to Access.

